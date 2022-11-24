Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

NYSE:EFX opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.