Alps Advisors Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,951 shares of company stock worth $8,353,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

