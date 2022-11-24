Alps Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 339,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $15,462,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $13,102,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.79. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,216,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,166,381.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

