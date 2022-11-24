Alps Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

