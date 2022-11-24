Alps Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,256,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 206,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 323,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.