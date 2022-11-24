Alps Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 199,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Brown University acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $787,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

CMPS stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

