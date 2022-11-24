Alps Advisors Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $180.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

