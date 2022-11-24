Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

