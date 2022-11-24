Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $164,000 in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

