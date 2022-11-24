Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $191,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,475 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.52.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

