Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $191,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,475 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Transocean by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Transocean by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

