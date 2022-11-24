Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $193,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,648,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

X opened at $26.01 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

