Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $196,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 136,728 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

