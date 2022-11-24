Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $196,000 in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVE. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVE opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

