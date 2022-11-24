Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 179.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 257.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.