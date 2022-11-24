Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

