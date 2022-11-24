Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $476.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

