Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $238,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 37.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,900,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $319.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

