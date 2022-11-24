Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $82,000 in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,740.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.