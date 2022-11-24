Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

