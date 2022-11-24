Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of JNCE opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

