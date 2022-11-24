Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

COGT stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COGT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

