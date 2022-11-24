Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 153,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 91.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 98.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,099.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 281,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.83. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

