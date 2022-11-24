Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 91.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 98.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VBI Vaccines

Separately, Raymond James downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.