Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 294,065 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 761,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

