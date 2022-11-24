Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,123,642 shares in the company, valued at $33,124,935.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.96. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNGX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

