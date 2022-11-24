Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.