Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 392,872 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

