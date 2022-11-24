Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,109.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 278,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.