Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,855 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ZYXI stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

