Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,855 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $518.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

