Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,683 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 708,896 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,725,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

