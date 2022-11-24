Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 244,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ALDX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

