Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 10,658 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,174,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 874,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 462,260 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,276 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,729,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 229,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 589,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 179,650 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

