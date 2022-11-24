Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,158 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

BTAI stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.24. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

