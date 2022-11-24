Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 12,882 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,152,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

ICPT opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

