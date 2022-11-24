Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,207 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,960 shares during the period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $141,335.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,232 shares of company stock worth $12,071,415 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.