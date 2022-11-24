Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 15,207 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,207 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 206,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $141,335.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,232 shares of company stock worth $12,071,415 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

