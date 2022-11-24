Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 144.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

HCA stock opened at $237.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

