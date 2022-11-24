Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 25,125 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,505,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,400,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

