Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 28,353 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,353 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 633,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $32,824.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,149.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at $751,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,041,951 shares of company stock worth $8,353,010. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Trading Down 3.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

