Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 45,991 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,991 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LianBio were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LianBio by 348.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 252,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

