Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $163,000 Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 44.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Articles

