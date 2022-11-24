Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $192,000 Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 87.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

