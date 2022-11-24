Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 16,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $333,047.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,942.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,998 shares of company stock worth $1,593,227 in the last ninety days. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

