Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $228.06 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.