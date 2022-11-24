Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $22.54 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $666.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

