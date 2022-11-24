Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CNCE. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

CNCE stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.