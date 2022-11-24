Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Icosavax by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Price Performance

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

