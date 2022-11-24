Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,281.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

